Peterborough duo caught growing £100k worth of cannabis tried to flee from police

Two men who tried to run away from officers after being caught growing more than £100,000 worth of cannabis in Peterborough have been jailed.

Bledar Strefi (23) and Sok Siynamati (19) ran out of the property in Watergall, Bretton, on February 4 when officers conducted a warrant following information from the public.

Sok Siynamati and Bledar Strefi

Officers chased the men on foot and both were arrested nearby. Siynamati resisted being detained and during a struggle caused a minor injury to an officer’s hand.

When searching the address officers found 63 cannabis plants, 40 of which were mature, and a large quantity of the drug drying in another room. The value of the drugs was estimated to be between £111,240 and £146,420.

In addition to the drugs, two mobile phones were found and there was evidence the electricity supply had been tampered with. On Wednesday (March 6) at Peterborough Crown Court both men pleaded guilty to production of cannabis.

Siynamati also admitted an additional offence of obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Cannabis discovered by police

Both men, of no known address, were sentenced to eight months in prison. Siynamati will serve his sentence in a young offenders institution.

Detective Constable Lucy Carter said: “Drugs destroy lives and cause misery for our communities. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring people to justice who deal or produce them.”

If you have information about drug dealing or production in your community call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.