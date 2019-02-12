Peterborough drugs arrests made due to CCTV operators Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up CCTV operators helped police arrest two people suspected of possessing Class A and B drugs with intent to supply. The arrests were made in Brook Street, near Northminster, on Saturday at 10.45pm. Drugs recovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Both people have been released under investigation. Peterborough man who didn’t pay for fuel fined by court