Peterborough drugs arrests made due to CCTV operators

CCTV operators helped police arrest two people suspected of possessing Class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

The arrests were made in Brook Street, near Northminster, on Saturday at 10.45pm.

Drugs recovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Both people have been released under investigation.