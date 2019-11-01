Peterborough drug dealer with ‘Rambo style’ knife caught in Bourges Boulevard

A man who was found in possession of a large ‘Rambo style’ knife has been jailed for more than three years.
Hamza Chaudhary (24) was stopped by police on October 2 in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, after they were alerted his car was uninsured.
When officers approached the car they spotted the knife in the footwell and he was arrested at the scene.
A further inspection of the car revealed large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin, along with drug paraphernalia, cash and a small quantity of cannabis.
Chaudhary, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, driving without insurance and possession of a knife in a public place.
He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) to three years and four months in prison.
PC Jacob Reeves said: “Chaudhary claimed he was carrying the knife for his own protection - we hear this excuse time and time again and it is simply not acceptable.
“Carrying a knife not only puts everyone around you in danger but also increases the likelihood that you will be injured as well.”