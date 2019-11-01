Peterborough drug dealer with ‘Rambo style’ knife caught in Bourges Boulevard

A man who was found in possession of a large ‘Rambo style’ knife has been jailed for more than three years.

Hamza Chaudhary (24) was stopped by police on October 2 in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, after they were alerted his car was uninsured.

Hamza Chaudhary and the knife he was caught with

When officers approached the car they spotted the knife in the footwell and he was arrested at the scene.

A further inspection of the car revealed large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin, along with drug paraphernalia, cash and a small quantity of cannabis.

Chaudhary, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, driving without insurance and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) to three years and four months in prison.

PC Jacob Reeves said: “Chaudhary claimed he was carrying the knife for his own protection - we hear this excuse time and time again and it is simply not acceptable.

“Carrying a knife not only puts everyone around you in danger but also increases the likelihood that you will be injured as well.”