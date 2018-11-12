Peterborough drug dealer who took over vulnerable man's flat to deal cocaine and heroin is jailed

A drug dealer who ‘cuckooed’ a vulnerable man in Peterborough has been jailed for more than two years.

Talib Hydara, 29, of no fixed abode in Peterborough, was arrested on 17 July at a flat in Henry Court.

Officers received information that Hydara was wanted by Warwickshire Police in relation to drugs offences and that he was using a vulnerable person’s flat in Peterborough to sell drugs.

A welfare check was carried out at the flat and once inside officers found Hydara in the bedroom. He admitted to officers that he had class A drugs on him and also drugs paraphernalia in the flat, specifically scales, a mobile phone and cash.

The victim told police Hydara had been staying at his flat for the past three weeks and had been dealing drugs from there. He also said he’d been made to drive him around.

On Monday, 5 November he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing after admitting the offences at a hearing in August and was sentenced to a total of two years and four months in prison.

He was sentenced to two years and three months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and was also sentenced for offences relating to Warwickshire. He received two years and three months for possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, to run concurrently, and one month for failing to surrender, to run consecutively.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole said: “Drugs ruin lives and our message is clear that we will not tolerate it in Cambridgeshire.

“We will continue to do all that we can to prevent drug dealers like Hydara operating in Cambridgeshire and disrupt the drugs network which infiltrates our communities.”

Cuckooing is a term used to describe the act of drug dealers taking over the home of a vulnerable person to use it as a base for drug dealing.