Peterborough drug dealer stashed drugs and cash with innocent passers-by to try and avoid police

A drug dealer stashed drugs and cash worth more than £2,200 with innocent passers-by in a bid to avoid police.

Rytis Zerlauskas (18) approached the teenage girls in Peterborough city centre on October 11 and asked them if they would store something in their bag.

The girls reluctantly agreed and Zerlauskas disappeared behind a bush and returned with a Tupperware box, which he handed to the girls.

He then followed them, with another man, along Dickens Street.

They caught the attention of two police officers and tried to walk away but were stopped and questioned.

The girls gave the box to the officers and explained how Zerlauskas had given it to them. Inside were two bundles of Class A drugs, worth £1,700, along with £540 in cash.

Zerlauskas, of Brynmore, Bretton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and later pleaded guilty to the offences at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.

Yesterday, at Cambridge Crown Court, Zerlauskas was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

DC Aaz Tourabi said: “Zerlauskas used deceptive tactics to avoid arrest, with no regard for the welfare of the girls involved.

“I would like to commend them for their bravery in coming forward to officers in the midst of a stressful situation.”