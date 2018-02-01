Peterborough drug dealer on the run after failing to show at court

Police are appealing for help to trace a convicted Peterborough drug dealer who failed to turn up to court for sentencing.

Mohammed Shoaib (27), from Peterborough, had been found guilty of three counts of being concerned in the offer to supply drugs; cocaine, heroin and cannabis, one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, and one count of possession of criminal property.

Shoaib was stopped and searched at Peterborough railway station on June 8 2016 and arrested on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property.

During the course of the investigation he was further arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act and charged with several offences which he was convicted of at court.

He subsequently failed to appear for his sentencing at Peterborough Crown Court in November and the court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

British Transport Police said Shoaib could be anywhere in the country but is believed to have links to Manchester and Sheffield.

Investigating officer, Det Con Adam Burn, said: “I’d be interested in speaking to anyone who may have information about Shoaib’s whereabouts. Shoaib has been convicted of several drugs related offences and it is vital that he is located so he can be sentenced for his crimes.

“Any piece of information, no matter how minor it may seem to you, could help us to track Shoaib down. Please contact me on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with information, quoting reference number 237 of 01 February 2018.”