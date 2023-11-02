Peterborough drug dealer jailed after selling crack cocaine to undercover officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough drug dealer who sold crack cocaine to two undercover police officers has been jailed.

Lee Campbell, 47, approached the officers in Mayors Walk, Peterborough, at about 2.30pm on 26 April.

He sold them four wraps of crack cocaine for £20 before leaving the area.

Campbell was identified from a photo taken by one of the officers and, on arrest, officers found a small quantity of drugs in a black backpack he was carrying.

Campbell, of St Edmunds Walk, Peterborough, admitted supplying crack cocaine and this week he was jailed for two years at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Elisabetta D'Ancona said: “Campbell was caught red handed as he unwittingly sold class A drugs to undercover officers.