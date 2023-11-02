News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough drug dealer jailed after selling crack cocaine to undercover officers

Lee Campbell jailed for two years after admitting supplying class A drugs
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:54 GMT
A Peterborough drug dealer who sold crack cocaine to two undercover police officers has been jailed.

Lee Campbell, 47, approached the officers in Mayors Walk, Peterborough, at about 2.30pm on 26 April.

He sold them four wraps of crack cocaine for £20 before leaving the area.

Lee CampbellLee Campbell
Campbell was identified from a photo taken by one of the officers and, on arrest, officers found a small quantity of drugs in a black backpack he was carrying.

Campbell, of St Edmunds Walk, Peterborough, admitted supplying crack cocaine and this week he was jailed for two years at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Elisabetta D'Ancona said: “Campbell was caught red handed as he unwittingly sold class A drugs to undercover officers.

“These substances destroy lives and can cause misery for communities so we will continue to do all we can to bring drug dealers to justice.”