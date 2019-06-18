Peterborough drug dealer jailed after drugs worth quarter of a million pounds found in bin bags

Cocaine worth quarter of a million pounds was found in bin bags in a Peterborough house.

Officers got in through the rear of Tony Setchfield’s home in Ulverton Close, Paston, on May 15 and immediately found several white bin bags stuffed with the drug, one split and spilling cocaine onto the patio.

The patio where drugs were found

An officer entered through the back door and saw Setchfield, (39), wearing only blue jeans, charging towards him with a black bin bag, later found to be full of cocaine.

He threw the bag at the officer before attempting to escape by forcing his way past. The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at hospital but Setchfield was arrested.

A search of the black bin bag revealed six packages of cocaine while the bags on the patio contained another six packages of the drug. In total, there was just over two kilos of cocaine with an estimated value of up to £250,000. This was seized along with £1,000 in cash, digital scales, latex gloves, a cash counting machine and hand-written notes containing names and figures.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (13 June), Setchfield pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, assault by beating of an emergency worker and possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Inspector Andy Duddle said: “It was very clear to see that Setchfield was dealing large quantities of class A drugs. Drugs can destroy lives and fuel further crimes, bringing misery to communities.

“Our officers will proactively seek out dealers and we will always look to prosecute.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report it to us online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency