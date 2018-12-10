Peterborough drug dealer jailed after being caught driving while banned

A Peterborough drug dealer has been jailed for two and a half years after he was caught with £600 worth of heroin and cocaine.

Sandro Carvalho, 28, was driving his silver Vauxhall Insignia along Outfield Road in Bretton when he was stopped by officers who had identified him as a disqualified driver.

Sandro Carvalho

As he got out of his car, officers noticed a wrap of drugs on his seat and more than £350 cash in the centre console.

A further search at Thorpe Wood Police Station revealed he had been hiding £600 worth of heroin and cocaine in his underpants.

Carvalho, of Brewerne, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, 28 November, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for each count, to run concurrently.

DC Josh Coe said: “We have a zero tolerance policy on drugs and we do all we can to take dealers like Carvalho off our streets.

“Drugs ruin lives and this sentence reflects how seriously we and the courts take these types of offences.”