Peterborough drug dealer found selling MDMA depicting Manchester City and Arsenal logos

A man was stopped riding a motorbike on a pavement and later found to be selling the drug MDMA depicting the logos of football clubs Manchester City and Arsenal.

Craig Macleod (26) was stopped by officers in London Road, Peterborough, close to The Peacock, on August 31 last year.

Craig Macleod

He attempted to discard a bag he was carrying, but it was found by officers and searched. In it they discovered 15 small bags of cocaine with an estimated value of between £600 and £900, a mobile phone later linked to drug dealing and £525 in cash.

A search was carried out of his home in Tower Court, Woodston, where a small amount of cocaine, eight MDMA tablets, scales and notes on drug debts were found. The MDMA, including tablets with Arsenal and Manchester City logos, were valued at between £40 and £80.

Yesterday (Wednesday, May 15) at Peterborough Crown Court, Macleod pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Detective Constable Fran Scott said: “We’re working hard to combat drug dealing by bringing people before the courts who take advantage of those trapped in addiction.

“Drugs destroy lives, cause misery for communities and are often linked to other offences such as violence, burglary and theft.”