Peterborough drug addict left his elderly mum bruised and petrified after assaulting her for £40

A drug addict who left his elderly mum petrified of him after launching a violent attack at her home has been jailed.

Greig Campbell’s 79-year-old mum, Pearl, was left so terrified by the attack she is planning on leaving her home in Stanground, as she does not feel safe.

Greig Campbell

Today Campbell (45) of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where he was jailed for 20 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

A restraining order was put in place banning him from contacting his mother.

John Farmer, prosecuting, told the court: “The victim appears to be an addict, and he needed money.

“Using both his hands, he grabbed her face and chin, and pushed her back a number of times.

“He said ‘I’ll hold you there till you can’t breathe.

“He said he wanted money - and she threw her bank card at him.

“As soon as he could, he withdrew £40.”

Mr Farmer read a statement from Mrs Campbell to the court.

In the statement she said: “I do not know what would have happened if I had not given him my bank card.

“His behaviour makes me really depressed. Sometimes when I am watching TV I burst in to tears because of it,.

“I am really scared of him. I fear for my own safety.

“I want to move to a different house with a warden so I feel safer.”

Nenad Spasojevic, defending, said: “Campbell is 45 years old, with 41 previous offences - but these are mainly for theft rather than violence, and he has had no convictions since 2012.

“He is deeply sorry and deeply ashamed of what he has put his mother through.

“He hopes that during his time in prison he can take advantage of courses and help available there.”

Sentencing, Judge Sean Enright said: “The victim is your mother, aged 79. She is an elderly and infirm lady. You have a history of addiction.

“This was a determined and sustained attack. “She suffered bruises to her face, nose and jaw.

“The victim impact statement shows she has been oppressed by you for some time, and is frightened of you.

“You are now 45 with many convictions, but nothing since 2012, which is to your credit.

“There is no evidence of remorse.”