Peterborough drivers given headlights warning after week of wet weather

Drivers are being urged to make sure they switch their car headlights on while driving in heavy rain to stay safe.

Police in Peterborough said driving without headlights during rainy conditions meant it was difficult for other motorists to see you, because of the spray caused by the wet weather.

They posted a picture of how a car with its lights off appears in a lorry driver’s wing mirror.

Motorists are always advised to drive to the road conditions, and to allow extra time to complete journeys in bad weather.