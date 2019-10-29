Peterborough driver ‘four times the drink drive limit’ arrested on A road

A man from Peterborough has been arrested for allegedly getting behind the wheel while four times the drink drive limit.

The 59-year-old is alleged to have recorded a roadside breath test reading of 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Police run a confidential drink and drug driving hotline

The man was arrested after police were called to the A1198 in Caxton at 3.34pm on Saturday.

He has since been released on bail until his first hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 25.

Members of the public who see someone driving dangerously are asked to call police on 999.

The force also operates a confidential hotline for people to report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7.