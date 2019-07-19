Peterborough driver fined for dumping Citroen in city street

A driver who dumped his car in a Peterborough street has been handed a heavy fine.

Scott Caley, from Glinton, left his Citroen Saxo abandoned in Middleton, Bretton, back in July 2017.

Nearby residents reported the car to Peterborough City Council and officers from the authority arranged for it be removed. Officers later arranged for the car to be scrapped.

Caley was charged with abandoning a motor vehicle and summoned to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He failed to attend the hearing, but after listening to evidence, magistrates found him guilty. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Councillor Irene Walsh, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of this case and hope it demonstrates that anyone thinking of abandoning a vehicle faces the prospect of a heavy fine.

“Abandoned vehicles are a blight on communities and we would urge anyone who spots one to report it to us at the earliest opportunity.”

Peterborough City Council has powers to remove abandoned vehicles from public highways under the Refuse Disposal (Amenity) Act 1978.

The council will only remove a vehicle if the investigating officer is satisfied it is abandoned in accordance with government criteria. The council does not have powers to remove nuisance/untaxed vehicles.

In deciding whether to remove a vehicle, the officer will consider a range of factors such as its age and condition, whether it is in tax and anything that indicates it is not in regular use.

To report an abandoned vehicle contact Peterborough City Council on 01733 747474 or visit www.peterborough.gov.uk