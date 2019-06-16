Peterborough driver caught on phone told officers he was using dating app - and the 25 vehicles seized in four days
Traffic police are used to hearing excuses from drivers caught out, but one officer must have been in for a surprise when one motorist he stopped in Peterborough city centre yesterday admitted he had been replying to a message on a dating app.
That driver can expect a fine and points, but another 25 people in Peterborough have had their vehicles seized in just the past four days as road police clampdown on those with no insurance, road tax, or even those with two-year-olds in the car with no child car seat.