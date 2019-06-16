Vehicles seized in the past few days

Peterborough driver caught on phone told officers he was using dating app - and the 25 vehicles seized in four days

Traffic police are used to hearing excuses from drivers caught out, but one officer must have been in for a surprise when one motorist he stopped in Peterborough city centre yesterday admitted he had been replying to a message on a dating app.

That driver can expect a fine and points, but another 25 people in Peterborough have had their vehicles seized in just the past four days as road police clampdown on those with no insurance, road tax, or even those with two-year-olds in the car with no child car seat.

The car had also not passed an MOT

1. No insurance

The car had also not passed an MOT
Buy a Photo
The driver also had no insurance

2. Provisional licence

The driver also had no insurance
Buy a Photo
Car seized

3. No insurance

Car seized
Buy a Photo
Car seized

4. Supervisor did not have the correct licence

Car seized
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6