A driver was arrested after 100 bags of what is suspected to be cocaine were found in his car.

Cambridgeshire police’s Community Action Team stopped the vehicle in Bellona Drive, Cardea, Stanground, at around 5.30pm last Friday (February 15).

The items seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cash was also discovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 54-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and has now been released on police bail pending further investigation.”