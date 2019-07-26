Peterborough drink drivers jailed

Three drink drivers were jailed at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in a single day.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported how Blessing Tambula was jailed for eight weeks, after he was caught driving nearly four times over the limit.

He was later joined behind bars by Egidijus Rocka (43) of Lea Gardens, Peterborough, and Tawanda Moyo (37) of Serjeants Close, Ramsey.

Roka was caught driving a BMW on Reeves Way in Peterborough on July 7.

When he was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, he gave a reading of 78ugs - more than twice the limit of 35ugs.

He was also driving whilst disqualified.

Rocka pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving while disqualified, and was jailed for 10 weeks by District Judge Ken Sheraton.

Judge Sheraton said he had to impose a jail term because Rocka had disobeyed a court order, and driven while he was two times over the limit while he was disqualified.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge, and was banned from driving for four years.

Moyo was stopped by police on Church Street, Warboys on June 21 in a Mercedes Sprinter.

He gave a reading of 90ugs in breath.

While he pleaded guilty to drink driving, he was jailed for six weeks, after Judge Sheraton heard Moyo had a number of previous convictions for drink driving. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge, and was banned from driving for five years.

On Wednesday Brake called for zero tolerance on drink drivers, as several motorists were banned, including a driver caught twice the limit at 8.15am.

A number of other drink drivers were also sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Sergei Stahu (33) of North End, Wisbech, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to drink driving and driving with no insurance.

He was stopped by officers in Russell Street, Wisbech on July 7 this year. He gave a breathalyser reading of 94ugs.

Along with the community service, he was also fined £250, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90, costs of £85, and he was banned from driving for two years. The disqualification can be reduced by six months if he completes a drink drive rehabilitation course by 23/22/2020.

Angela Dawson (55) of Clarence Road, Gorleston was fined £150 after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. She was stopped on July 9 in Peterborough. Along with the fine, she was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. Ten points were put on her licence.

Luis Marques De Morais Goncalves (44) of Star Road, Peterborough was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to give a sample.

He had been stopped while driving a Ford Transit in Peterborough on October 23 last year in Alexandra Road, Peterborough. He was also ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, and pay a victim surcharge of £85, and costs of £85. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

Thengoliweta Mpoma (29) of Millbank Place, Nottingham, was stopped on the Soke Parkway on May 13 this year. He gave a reading of 51ugs when he was arrested.

Magistrate Catherine Forrest fined Mpoma £369, ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £36 and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months. The driving ban can be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes the course by 17/4/2020.

Daniel Syjud (19) of Olive Road, Peterborough, was stopped by police on Dickens Street in the city on May 26.

He was driving a Peugeot 206 - and later gave a reading of 48ugs.

Mrs Forrest fined him £110, ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. He was banned from driving for 14 months.