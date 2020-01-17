Peterborough drink drivers banned by court

Drink and drug drivers caught on Peterborough and Cambridgeshire roads have been banned from getting behind the wheel at court.

Seven people who were caught driving under the influence appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on the same day - with each given a ban from the roads.

Police have made drink drive arrests EMN-191231-155138001

Florin Ciurescu (48) was stopped on Fenmen Place, Wicbech in a BMW on June 30 last year.

He later gave a blood sample showing 125ugs of alcohol in 100ml of blood - more than twice the 50ugs limit.

Ciruscu, of North Street, March was fined £369, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £36, costs of £85, and was banned from driving for 14 months. The ban can be reduced by 14 weeks if a drink drive rehabilitation course is completed by 30/9/20.

Jamie Guest (30) of Welbourne, Peterborough, was banned from driving for 16 months after he was caught drug driving in Peterborough,

Guest was driving a Honda Civic when he was stopped by officer on Fulbridge Road on July 3. A blood test revealed he was over the legal limit for benzoylecgonine.

He was also driving with no insurance, and he admitted a breach of a conditional discharge, given to him for an offence of criminal damage.

Along with the ban, he was fined £300, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Andrius Gutauskas (45) of Park Road, Peterborough, was given a suspended jail sentence after he failed to give a specimen of breath to police.

He was caught in Peterborough on November 9, and was also driving with no insurance, and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Magistrates handed him an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for two and a half years, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and costs of £85.

Michaela Head (22) of Conway Close, March, was given an 18 month driving ban after being caught more than two times over the limit.

He was stopped in Burrowmoor Road in March on December 6, and gave a Breathalyser reading of 87ugs in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

She was fined £315, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, and costs of £85. Her ban can be reduced by 18 weeks if the course is completed by January 4 next year.

Kevin Kimani (32) from Kingswood Estate, London, was stopped on Whittlesey Road, Peterborough in a BMW on November 16.

He gave a Breathalyser reading of 41ugs in 100ml of breath, and was also driving whilst uninsured and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £380, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £38 and costs of £85, and banned from driving for 36 months. The ban can be reduced by 36 weeks if the course is completed by March 3 2022.

Zbigniew Krasznewski (33) of Shortfen, Peterborough, was caught on November 26 in Molyneux Square, Hampton.

He gave a reading of 70ugs in 100ml of breath, and was fined £380 by magistrates. He was also ordered to pay a £38 victim surcharge, costs of £85, and was banned from driving for 20 months - which can be reduced by 20 weeks if the course is completed by February 21 next year.

Julius Pohldoka (37) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough, was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work after he failed to provide a specimen of breath to police,

He was also driving while disqualified and with no insurance. Along with the unpaid work, he was ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85, and was banned from the roads for 36 months.

Ciaran Simmonds (43) of Pepys Road, St Neots was caught in possession of cocaine by police in Peterborough.

He was also caught drink driving in St Neots, and gave a Breathalyser reading of 92ugs in 100ml of breath. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £90, and costs of £85. He was banned from driving for two years - which can be reduced by 24 weeks if the course is completed by May 24 next year. The cocaine was ordered to be destroyed.