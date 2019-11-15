Peterborough drink driver who hit tree stump given suspend jail sentence after being caught three times over limit twice in 12 hours

A man caught three times over the drink drive limit twice in 12 hours - including when he hit a tree stump - has been banned from the roads for five years.

Ben Jarvis (39) of Silver Street, Peterborough was stopped as he was driving his Citroen C1 on Bourges Boulevard on November 1.

Cambridgeshire police said they were 'stumped' after attending the second incident

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police station, where he gave a Breathalyser reading of 106 microgrammes (ugs) in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

He was released from the station - but just 12 hours later officers were called to a crash on Myrtle Avenue, after Jarvis’ Citroen had crashed into a tree stump.

Remarkably, given he had been arrested for drink driving just hours earlier, when he gave a breath test following the crash, his alcohol reading was even higher than before - this time reaching 127ugs.

Jarvis appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this week, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving.

District Judge Ken Sheraton said the offence was so serious because of the high readings and the two offences in such a short space of time, only a custodial sentence was appropriate - but he said he could suspend that sentence.

Jarvis was given a 14 week jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. He was also ordered to carry out unpaid work of 200 hours, and disqualified from driving for five years.

He was also given a bill of £207 - made up of £85 costs and a £122 victim surcharge. The victim surcharge is paid into a pot of cash which goes to support victims of crime across the country.