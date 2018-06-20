Peterborough drink driver who had no insurance and a fake licence escapes immediate jail sentence

A Peterborough man who was drink driving with no insurance and using a fake licence has been given a two-year ban and fined £600.

Maris Horns, 37, was driving a silver Mazda 3 in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, when an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) device showed the vehicle had no insurance and he was stopped.

Officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol and a roadside breath test showed he had exceeded the legal limit. He was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, where a second test showed a reading of 97 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Whilst in custody further checks were carried out on the driving licence and it was shown to be fake.

Horns, of Eye Road, Peterborough, was charged with possessing a false/improperly obtained identity document, drink driving and driving with no insurance.

Yesterday (19 June) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in addition to the driving disqualification and fine. He had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing.