Peterborough drink driver was more than twice the limit at 8.15am

A Peterborough drink driver was more than twice the limit during the morning rush hour.

George Radu (31) was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after being caught with three people in his car while over the limit - at just 8.15am. He was spotted by officers parked on St Paul’s Road who saw Radu’s Fiat Punto - before it appeared to speed off. The car was located in Rock Road, with Radu still inside.

He admitted drink driving, after giving a reading of 78ugs, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Along with the unpaid work, Radu, of Crown Street, Peterborough, was banned from driving for 20 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

He was one of a number of drink drivers to be sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Villius Ogunauskas (30) was stopped on the A47 at Thorney while driving his friend’s car at 9.45am.

Ogunauskas, of Tindall Close, Wisbech, was pulled over after police received reports of a suspected drink driver.

He gave a reading of 54ugs when he was arrested. Speaking through a Lithuanian interpreter He told the court: “I did not want to drive, but my friend had had too much.”

District Judge Ken Sheraton told him: “It would have been better to walk, I would have thought.”

Ogunauskas pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving with no insurance. He was fined £600, ordered to pay £85 costs and a 332 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months - although this can be reduced by four months if he completes the drink drive rehabilitation course by May 23 2020.

Teresa Ruth (47) gave a breath reading nearly twice the drink drive limit after she was pulled over on the Cardea by-pass while making her way home to Whittlesey from Bedford.

Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, said she admitted to police she had been drinking in Bedford, and when she was stopped at 11.15pm on July 6 she gave a reading of 68ugs. She also admitted her car’s MOT had expired more than two months before she was stopped.

Representing herself, she said she was ‘embarrassed and ashamed.’

Ruth, of Reubens Yard, was fined £200, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32. She was disqualified for 20 months, which can be reduced by five months if the course is completed by August 23 2020.

Scott Markillie (41) of North End, Swineshead, was stopped by police on Lincoln Road, Peterborough at about 3am after he had been for a night out with a friend.

Markillie, who said he was driving back to his friend’s house was more than twice the drink drive limit, giving a reading of 83ugs.

While he made full admissions to police, and he pleaded guilty to drink driving, he was fined £300, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32. He was disqualified for 20 months, which can be reduced by five months if the course is completed by August 23 2020.