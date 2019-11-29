Peterborough drink driver was more than four times over limit

A drink driver who blew more than four times the legal limit has been banned for three years.

Paul Bower, (59), of London Road, Peterborough was seen driving his Chevrolet Kalos erratically along the A1198 towards Papworth, at about 4pm Saturday, 26 October.

On one occasion Bower crossed into the opposite lane and clipped wing mirrors with another vehicle.

He was pulled over by officers after a member of the public had followed him and reported concerns to police.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and in custody blew 149 ugs, more than four times the legal limit (35 ugs).

Bower was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for a year, at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (25 November) after pleading guilty to drink driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years, handed a 12-month community order and told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

PC Stephanie Corletto said: “Driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads, together with speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

“Bower was more than four times the legal drink drive limit and by getting behind the wheel he put not only his own life in danger, but those of innocent road users. He actions were completely irresponsible.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives people the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving