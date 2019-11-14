Peterborough drink driver jailed as nine men and a woman are banned by court for drink or drug driving

A Peterborough drink driver has been jailed after being caught more than three times over the limit - a month after refusing to give a sample/

Ramunas Pociunas was stopped by police in Peterborough on September 18 - but he refused to give a breath sample to officers who were concerned about the standard of his driving.

Police are cracking down on drink driving EMN-190626-113653001

Just a month later, police pulled him over in Habrough, near Grimsby.

Lithianian Pociunas (40) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, was driving his Seat Altea on the A180. He gave a reading of 122 microgrammes (ugs) of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

Pociunas was jailed for eight weeks at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to drink driving and failing to provide a sample of breath.

He was also banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

Pociunas was not the only drink or drug driver to be banned by Peterborough Magistrates last week.

Janis Korabconoks (21) of Claylake, Spalding admitted to failing to provide a specimen of breath after he was stopped by police in Peterborough.

The Latvian national was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay a victim surcharge of £90, and costs of £420. Magistrates banned him from driving for 32 months, although the disqualification can be reduced by 32 weeks if the drink drive rehabilitation course is completed by 21/9/21.

Pano Panov (39) of no fixed abode, was driving his Skoda on North End, Wisbech when he was caught drink driving.

The Bulgarian national gave a Breathalyser reading of 56ugs. Along with drink driving, he also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge £32. He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Polish national Mateusz Chojnacki (20) of Howland, Peterborough, was caught driving under the influence of cannabis on Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on June 10.

He admitted drug driving, and was fined £320, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge £32, and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Rytis Kriukonis (24) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough was also caught on Lincoln Road. He was stopped as police suspected him of drink driving.

He gave a Breathalyser reading of 44ugsin 100ml of breath, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was fined £692, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £69 and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months, but the ban can be reduced by 14 weeks if the rehabilitation course is completed by 1/8/20.

Lithuanian Ernestas Morkunas (34) of Stretham Way, Bourne was more than twice the drink drive limit when he was pulled over in Kooreman Avenue, Wisbech on October 19.

He gave a reading of 96ugs in 100ml of breath, and pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, and pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £85 costs

He was disqualified from driving for 25 months, which can be reduced by 25 weeks if the course is completed by 5/4/21.

Zimbabwean David Munetsi (25) of Thongsley, Huntingdon, was stopped in a BMW on Bishop’s Road, Peterborough on October 11.

He admitted drink driving after giving a reading of 43ugs in 100ml of breath.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. His ban will last 36 months - although this can be reduced by 36 weeks if the course is completed by 28/12/21.

British national Norman Raza (31) of Robert Avenue, Peterborough, was nearly twice the drink drive limit when he was stopped on New Road, Peterborough. He gave a reading of 68ugs in 100ml of breath.

After pleading guilty to drink driving, he was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months, which can be reduced by 36 weeks if the course is completed by 28/12/21.

Fellow Brit James Lenihan (25) of Deerleep, Peterborough was found riding his Honda motorbike under the influence of three drugs when he was stopped on Bretton Way, Peterborough on May 11.

Blood tests revealed he was under the influence of cannabis, cocaine and benzoylecgonine.

He was fined £225, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Pole Sylwia Burdak (36) of Wisbech Road, Outwell, was stopped on Norwich Road, Wisbech on July 13.

Along with giving a reading of 96ugs in 100ml of blood - the legal limit is 80ugs, her Ford Focus did not have an MOT.

She pleaded guilty to both charges, and was fined £200, told to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and £85 costs. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months, which can be reduced by three months if the course is completed by 6/8/20.

British national Mohammed Imran (42) of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough was banned from driving for a year after being caight on York Road, Peterborough, on October 4 in his BMW.

He gave a reading of 41ugs in 100ml of breath, and pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined £500, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £85. His ban can be reduced by three months if the course is completed by 6/6/20.