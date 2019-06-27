Peterborough drink driver jailed after driving wrong way on parkway

A drink driver who was seen by police going the wrong way along a Peterborough parkway was later found hiding in bushes after abandoning his car.

Mihai Istrate, of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, was spotted driving a red Renault Megane at just after 2am on 28 April.

The 39 year old was driving in the wrong direction on the A47 Soke Parkway between junctions 18 and 19, towards the officer – but was then seen driving off the dual carriageway in the correct direction.

Istrate headed onto Fulbridge Road, towards Paston. His car, the Megane, was located in Paston Lane close to the roundabout with Fulbridge Road.

The car had been left unlocked with the engine off but the lights on.

Officers searched the area and Istrate was found hiding in bushes about 10 metres from the Megane, with the car keys in his hand.

A roadside breath test was carried out and he provided a reading of 110 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than three times the limit of 35 micrograms.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Istrate was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough but refused to provide a further evidential breath test at the station. In interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

However, he later pleaded guilty to charges including failing to provide a specimen for analysis, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

On Friday (21 June) he was jailed for eight months at Peterborough Crown Court. He was also disqualified from driving for a total of two years and three months, after which he must take an extended re-test.

PC Tom Maltby, who investigated, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads.

“Istrate was spotted while an officer was out on a proactive patrol and it reinforces the message that we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.”

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are supporting the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) summer drink and drug driving campaign to make the roads a safer place for everyone.

Between June 2018 and May 2019 there were 859 arrests in Cambridgeshire relating to drink and drug driving offences.

Over the past two weeks officers have been running dedicated patrols and checks to ensure people think twice before getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

If you wish to report drink or drug driving, the force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives people the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving