Peterborough drink driver drove home after crash

A woman who crashed into a car while three times over the drink drive limit has been given a suspended sentence.

Meg Soulsby (27) of Henson Drive, Peterborough, was driving a silver Peugeot on Bishops Road on October 1 when the incident happened.

Soulsby’s car collided with a Citroen at about 6pm. Soulsby then drove off from the scene - despite damage being caused to both cars.

An off duty police officer followed her home, and then called for officers to attend. When they arrived, they found Soulsby asleep. She was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, where she gave a breathalyzer reading of 108ugs in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

Today (Friday) she appeared at Peterborough Magistrates after pleading guilty to drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Addressing the court, she admitted her behaviour had been unacceptable, and had sought help to address alcohol issues.

The court heard Soulsby’s then partner had split up with her, with the 27-year-old admitting she used alcohol as a ‘coping mechanism.’

District Judge Ken Sheraton said the only reason he was able to suspend the prison sentence was because Soulsby pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and she had no previous convictions.

She was given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, given an alcohol treatment requirement for six months, a mental health treatment requirement for 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. She was also ordered to pay costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £122. The disqualification can be reduced by seven months if Soulsby completes the drink driver rehabilitation course by June 27 2021.