Peterborough drink driver banned after crashing through multi-storey car park wall

A drink driver who crashed through the fourth floor wall of a multi-storey car park has been banned from driving for more than two years.

Iouri Gritsenko was more than three times the limit when he smashed his Volvo through the wall at the Northminster Car Park on a busy Saturday afternoon in Peterborough city centre. The front of the car was left ‘sticking out’ of the side of the car park, more than 100 feet in the air.

Iouri Gritsenko

Gritsenko (55) of Elwyn Court, March, said he had pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake in his automatic car, causing the crash.

Yesterday (Wednesday) he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, told the court Gritsenko had crashed at about 1.15pm on Saturday, June 30.

He said: “A police officer was in town near the car park, when he saw extreme damage to the retaining wall. He also saw the car sticking out, with masonry falling to the floor.”

Fork lift truck driver Gritsenko was arrested, and blew 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath at Thorpe Wood Police Station - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Gritsenko told police he had been drinking with friends the night before. He had returned to Peterborough from his home in March - and then had another drink at a pub ‘topping up’ the previous night’s alcohol.

The court also heard Gritsenko had two previous convictions for drink driving, dating back to the 1990s.

Kevin Warboys, defending, said the incident ‘could have been far worse.’

Gritsenko was banned from driving for 25 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work, He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.