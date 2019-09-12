Peterborough drink driver banned after being caught more than three times over the limit

A driver caught behind the wheel while more than three times the drink drive limit has been banned for more than two years.

Deividas Karciauskas was one of a number of people who appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week, who were banned for drink driving.

Lithuanian Karciauskas (34) of Willow Avenue, Peterborough, was caught driving a Honda Civic on Willow Avenue on August 14. He gave a reading of 119 microgrammes (ugs) of alcohol in 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35ugs in 100ml.

Karciauskas was disqualified from driving for 28 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to take part in 10 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, pay a victim surcharge of £90, and costs of £85. His driving ban can be reduced by 28 weeks if he completes a drink drive rehabilitation course by April 22 2021.

Linas Erlings (45) of Olympic Way, Wellingborough was caught more than two times the limit on the A47 on August 3.

The Lithuanian national, who was driving an Audi A6, gave a reading of 85ugs in 100ml of breath. He was banned from driving for 42 months, ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Shekhar Nischal (29) of Oundle Road, Peterborough was banned from driving for 18 months after being caught drink driving on August 1.

The Indian national was driving a Ford Fiesta when he was stopped. He gave a reading of 65ugs in 100ml of breath. The 18 month ban can be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a drink drive rehabilitation course by August 29 2020. He was also fined £285, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, and costs of £85.

Lithuanian Edvinas Pociunas (18) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, was also banned for 18 months, after being caught drink driving in Brook Street Car Park. Pociunas was in a VW Golf, and gave a reading of 65ugs in 100ml of breath. He also admitted driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance. Along with the ban, he was fined £270, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, and £85 costs.

Terrence Rhodes (56) of Paston Lane was caught at twice the limit in Lincoln Road, Walton on December 19.

He was driving a Citroen Picasso when he was stopped - and give a reading of 70ugs in 100ml of breath. The British national was fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £300, and was banned from driving for 15 months - but the ban can be reduced by 15 weeks if he completed a drink drive rehabilitation course by June 21 2020.

Jeona Williams was given a 20 month ban after being caught on Lawn Avenue in Peterborough on August 17.

Williams, a British national, was driving a Vauxhall Mervira when she was stopped, and gave a reading of 82ugs in 100ml of breath.

She was fined £286, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, and costs of £85. Her ban can be reduced by 20 weeks if the drink drive rehabilitation course is completed by October 15 2020.

All the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.