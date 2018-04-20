Peterborough drink driver banned after being caught driving with provisional Lithuanian licence

A drink driver caught behind the wheel with only a Lithuanian provisional licence has been banned from getting behind the wheel for more than a year.

Aivarus Janulis (26) was caught driving on Lincoln Road in the early hours of April 6.

The Lithuanian national came to the attention of police when they spotted him driving with a defective headlight at 1.40am.

He later gave a breathalyzer reading of 48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Friday) where he pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.

Defending himself, he apologised to the court, and speaking through an interpreter, said the car was not his, but belonged to a friend who was in the passenger seat - and he thought his friend had sorted out the insurance.

Deputy District Judge Richard Marshall, sentencing, banned Janulis, of Priory Road, Peterborough, from driving for 15 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £250 for the drink driving charge, £100 fine for having no insurance, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.