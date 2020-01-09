Peterborough drink and drug drivers given bans to start new year

Drink and drug drivers have started 2020 with a driving ban after being sentenced at court.

Several motorists who had been caught driving under influence had an early January trip to court to face punishment for putting lives at risk.

Police have made drink drive arrests EMN-191231-155138001

While one man was jailed after admitting a number of offences - including drug driving - others faced fines and a ban.

Steve Winters (40) of Norwood Lane, Peterborough, was fined £184 after he was caught drink driving in the McDonalds car park in Eye.

Police stopped his Citroen C4 on November 10 - and Winters later gave a Breathalyser reading of 50 microgrammes (ugs) in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35ugs. Along with the fine, he was also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and was banned from driving for 14 months. The ban can be reduced by 14 weeks if a drink driver rehabilitation course is completed by September 24 2020.

Alex Woodcock (26) of Richmond Avenue, Peterborough was stopped while she was driving her BMW on Eastfield Road on June 4 last year.

She tested positive for cannabis, and was also found in possession of cannabis and cocaine. She admitted drug driving, possession of Class B drugs and Class A drugs, and was fined £180, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, and £85 costs. She was also banned from driving for one year, with the drugs ordered to be destroyed.

Romualdas Mejeros also admitted drink driving, after he was arrested on November 24 on Mayors Walk.

Mejeros (57), of Aldermans Drive, Peterborough, was driving a Ford Mondeo, and gave a Breathalyser reading of 49ugs in 100ml of breath.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months - although this can be reduced by 13 weeks if the drink drive rehabilitation course is completed by August 2 2020.

Craig Waghorn (29) of Epping Road, Corby, was given a £400 fine when he was caught drink driving on November 30 on London Road at Norman Cross.

Waghorn gave a reading of 60ugs when he was arrested, and along with the fine, he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40, and costs of £85. He was given a 15 month driving ban, which can be reduced by 15 weeks if the course is completed by October 17 2020.

Joshua Campion (23) of Caldbeck Close, Peterborough, was given a three year driving ban after being caught drug driving. He was stopped while driving a Skoda Fabia on Dogsthorpe Road on June 28 last year, and tested positive for cannabis. He was also fined £400, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85.

SSidona Duaniene (47) of Austerby, Bourne, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted failing to give a breath specimen after she was arrested in Peterborough on October 7 2019.

She was also ordered to pay a £250 fine, a £32 victim surcharge and costs of £85.