Peterborough dog owner left pet in boiling car in middle of heat wave

Dog owners are being warned not to leave their pets in cars in the hot summer weather, after a dog was left in a vehicle in a Peterborough street.

A police officer spotted the dog which had been left in a Ford Mondeo on Priestgate in Peterborough city centre just after 1.30pm today - despite temperatures topping 30C today.

The owner returned a short while later, and was given ‘stern words of advice’.

So far this month Cambridgeshire police have received 14 calls about dogs being left in hot cars.

A statement on the police website said: “Leaving a dog in a vehicle can be harmful to your dog’s health. For example, if it’s 22 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can reach 47 degrees within 60 minutes, which can sadly result in a dog dying.

“Being in the heat is tough for dogs because they can only cool themselves by panting and sweating through their paw pads. In hot stuffy cars dogs can’t cool down and leaving a window open or a sunshield on windscreens often does not keep your car cool enough.”

Anyone who sees a dog in distress in a car is advised to call 999.

For more information, visit www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Property-and-animals/Dog-wellbeing

