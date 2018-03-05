Peterborough death where body was moved by mobility scooter to be shown on TV series

Have your say

The investigation after the discovery of a body in a Peterborough park will take centre stage on a prime-time TV show this evening (Monday).

Channel 4 series '24 Hours in Police Custody' will look at the team of detectives who investigated the death of Stuart Wilkinson, whose body was discovered in a park near Queen's Walk in Fletton in April last year.

The investigation revealed Mr Wilkinson - known as 'Chink' to his friends - had died elsewhere - and his body moved using a mobility scooter to the park.

The case follows the detective's work from the discovery of the body, to an arrest.

The show will be broadcast at 9pm on Channel 4.

