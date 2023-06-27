A drug dealer who used a Peterborough property to store and deal class A drugs, ‘causing misery’ across the city has been jailed after police found his stash.

Police raided the house in Vere Road on 15 September and found more than 800 wraps of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, worth more than £12,300 stashed in a shoebox in a bin outside the property.

Shamar Williams was one of three men arrested at the scene.

Shamar Williams and some of the drugs found by police

Investigations, including phone analysis carried out by detectives, revealed the 21-year-old had been dealing addictive class A drugs across the city between May and September.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (23 June), Williams, of St Marys Court, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Hannah Moore, who investigated, welcomed the sentence handed out by the court, and said: “The drugs found at the property coupled with his movements and text messages found on his phone, we could prove Williams was running a criminal enterprise across Peterborough.

“County lines bring misery to our communities in the form of drug dealing, exploitation and violence and we will continue to target those involved.”

The other two men were found not guilty at a previous trial.

The operation, which took place in the autumn of last year, was carried out with support from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and the Eastern Regional Specialist Operation Unit to identify individuals posing the greatest threat to the community.