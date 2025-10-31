A drug dealer who blatantly advertised on social media and used Royal Mail for distribution has been jailed.

Gvidas Kairiukstis, 20, was arrested after another man, who smelt strongly of cannabis, ran from officers in Branston Rise, Welland, Peterborough on 13 January last year.

The man ran to a Vauxhall Insignia in Cropston Road where officers found Kairiukstis siting in the driver’s seat and a woman in the back of the vehicle.

Searches of the car and three suspects revealed cannabis worth up to £1190, multiple mobile phones and more than £2000 in cash.

Gvidas Kairiukstis

Analysis of a phone belonging to Kairiukstis revealed a social media profile where he was openly advertising the sale of ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis, as well as messages about drug dealing and distribution using Royal Mail.

Kairiukstis admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis, as well as being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine.

On Wednesday (29 October) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for six years.

Det Sgt Angus Cashman said: “Kairiukstis didn’t hide from the fact he was selling drugs, even producing a menu with prices on his social media platform.

“To do this and distribute across the UK via the postal service was audacious and it caught up with him.

“Drugs trap people in addiction and ruin lives, as well as being associated with other crime such as anti-social behaviour and violence.

“I’m pleased Kairiukstis was apprehended and has now been given a significant jail sentence for his crimes.”