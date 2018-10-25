Peterborough dealer told to hand over £22k of drugs money after going on the run for a year

A drug dealer from Peterborough has been ordered to pay back more than £22,000 of his ill-gotten gains.

Mohammed Shoaib, 27, was caught in June 2016 when off-duty officers overheard him discussing deals and spotted him counting a large amount of cash on a train. He was stopped at Peterborough railway station and searched, with police finding around £3,000 in cash and a large quantity of designer clothes on him.

A search of his home revealed a further £15,000 in cash, along with a quantity of heroin and cocaine hidden in a cupboard with a value of up to £28,500. A mobile phone seized from him also uncovered text messages about drug dealing.

Shoaib was charged with drug and money laundering offences, which he admitted, but failed to appear for sentencing in November 2017. He went on the run for almost a year before being caught in September 2018, when he was also jailed for four years and eight months.

Now, Shoaib of Northfield Road, Peterborough, has been told he must pay back the benefits of his crime, following an investigation by BTP’s team of financial investigators.

On 18 October, a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act was made at Peterborough Crown Court for a total of £22,324, which includes the sum of the money seized from Shoaib and the value of the designer clothes. The drugs have since been destroyed.

DC Dave Williams from BTP’s Financial Investigation Unit, who specialise in trying to recover criminal’s assets, said: “This order strikes at the heart of what motivates most organised criminals: money.

“Without it, they can’t fund the lifestyle and status they view as the pay-off for taking the high risks of getting caught and going to prison.

“As such, this order should deter others who see drug dealing as the opportunity to fund a glamorous existence, showing that crime really doesn’t pay.

“The money which will be recovered from Shoaib will be put back into community projects and used to help fund further investigations.

DC Adam Burn, the Investigating Officer, said “Shoaib failed to attend court for his sentencing after admitting the offences when faced with the evidence.

“During this time he was living day to day with no respect for our justice system or the consequences of his actions.

“Thanks to a national media appeal he was caught and can now reflect on his disregard for the law whilst in prison.

“I welcome the sentence he received and the assets that have been taken away from him. I want the public to know that their support is paramount and that there is no place for Shoaib’s exploits in our community.”