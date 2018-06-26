Peterborough dad who punched and kicked estranged wife in front of son (4) is jailed

A father who punched and kicked his estranged wife in front of his four-year-old son has been jailed.

Armed with a car jack Ghulam Abbas (42) drove to a property in Glebe Road, Fletton, where his estranged wife was living at about 12.50am on March 11.

Ghulam Abbas

When a man in his 50s came out of the property Abbas hit him with the car jack, knocking him unconscious.

Abbas went inside the house where he punched the victim, who is in her 40s, and hit her with the jack. He then went back to the first victim, who was still on the floor, and kicked him twice.

Not content, Abbas then returned to the house to continue assaulting the woman by punching and kicking her. By this time three children were present, Abbas’ son and two girls aged seven and 11. The elder girl tried to intervene but was pushed away by Abbas before he left the scene.

Later the same day his car, a silver Nissan Micra, was discovered in Oundle Road. The car jack and blood were found inside.

Abbas, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, went on the run but was arrested on March 19 at a property in Lincoln Road after trying to hide in a cupboard.

Abbas admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, assault causing grievous bodily harm, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Yesterday (Monday, June 25) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for wounding with intent and a year for the ABH, to run consecutively, and three months for assault by beating to run concurrently. The total sentence was there eight years and six months.

The GBH and possession of an offensive weapon charges are to be kept on file.

Detective Constable James Bennett said: “This was a vicious attack, committed partly in the presence of children, including Ghulam’s young son.

“We will not tolerate violence like this and I hope the sentence allows the victims to move on with their lives.”