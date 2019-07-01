Peterborough dad sentenced for beating five-year-old son with belt

A father who beat his five-year-old son with a belt was arrested after the child told his primary school teacher about the abuse.

The boy was upset when he went to school in Peterborough on 23 July and confided in his teacher that his father regularly beat him with his hand and a belt.

The teacher contacted social care services who informed police and an investigation began. When officers spoke to the boy he repeated what he had told the teacher and indicated he was hit on the head and back.

Following further questioning it was revealed the father, a 32-year-old man from Peterborough, also forced the boy to pose in stress positions.

Officers attempted to arrest the man when he arrived to pick his child up from school, but he fled the area and handed himself in the following day.

The man admitted child cruelty and escaping from lawful custody.

On Friday (28 June) at Peterborough Crown Court the man was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 70 hours of unpaid work.

DC Dianne Booth said: “The child in this case showed great courage to speak up about the abuse by talking to his teacher.

“The actions of his father were a breach of the upmost trust – attacking his own defenceless and vulnerable child.

“The decision made by the teacher meant a swift investigation could be launched by the police jointly with social care and the child safeguarded.”

