Peterborough cyclists and litter bugs named and shamed after big fines for city centre offences

Cyclists caught riding their bikes on Bridge Street have been hit in the pocket at court.

A total of 11 riders were each given a bill for £430 in fines and court costs after breaching rules banning cycling on the city centre street.

Nine people caught dropping cigarette butts in city centre streets - including Bridge Street, Long Causeway, West Service Road, Westgate and Church Street, were also given the same punishment at Peterborough Magistrates’ Coutr yesterday. Their bill was made up of a £220 fine, £180 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

They could all have avoided the court fines and costs if they had paid an £80 penalty when caught.

Rob Hill, assistant director for Community Safety at Peterborough City Council , said: “We are pleased with the level of fines imposed by the magistrate which shows that they view people ruining the look of our city as seriously as we do.

“We don’t delight in fining people, but if doing so stops them dropping their litter on the floor, cycling in areas they should not and defecating or spitting in the street, then we will not hesitate to take action.

“This is about making the city a cleaner, safer and more enjoyable place for those who live and work here and we have received support from the public and businesses for the action we are taking.”

The cyclists caught were: Khan Abid, of Gladstone Street, Ryan Barrett of Albert Crescent, Shahid Hussain of Cromwell Road, Janusz Jarosz of Dogsthorpe Road, Edward Matthews of Dunstan Court, Ernestas Narmontas of Russell Street, Michael Neilly of Verde Close, Jason Parrot of Gilpin Street, Mohamed Suleiman of Crabtree, Danile Willams of Burystead and Michael Zajac of Winsover Road, Spalding.

The litterers were: Aruras Badrauskas of Gilpin Street, James Hartley of Smallwood, Kristina Holubova of Lincoln Road, Grzegorz Kiltyki of Glenton Street. Natalie Quince of Rowell Way, Sawtry, Debra Rodrigues of Alniwick, Orton Goldhay, Daniel Walton, of Rectory Green, Stockport, Robert Wyper, of Norburn, Bretton and Kashaff Yousuf, of Padholme Road.

All were found guilty in their absence, and the offences happened in June.

The 20 people were the second group of people to appear in court after breaching the public spaces protection order, after 10 people were given the same punishment last month.