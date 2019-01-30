Peterborough Crown Court won’t hear criminal cases tomorrow as heating problems have left cells too cold

Peterborough Crown Court will remain closed tomorrow for criminal cases because the cells are too cold.

The court has not heard any criminal cases since Monday. However, County Court and Family Court hearings have now restarted,

Today a spokesman for HM Courts & Tribunals Service tweeted: “We’ve been experiencing problems with the heating in Peterborough. This has now been fixed, but as the cells were much colder than the rest of the building, custody hearings have been moved to a different venue while they warm up. County & Family hearings are continuing as usual.”