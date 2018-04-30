Peterborough crooks used imitation pistol in street robbery

Two men who used an imitation pistol and a broken bottle in an attempted robbery have been jailed.

Hayden Carter, 18, of no fixed abode was sentenced (30 April) to three years in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and robbery.

Jack Bowers-Robinson, 22, of no fixed abode was sentenced (30 April) to three years imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon with intent to cause fear of violence and robbery.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how the pair approached a 28-year-old man in Lincoln Road at about 3am on 7 March.

They accused him of stealing £300 and a phone. Hayden pulled out a broken bottle while Bowers-Robinson pointed an imitation handgun at the victim and demanded he hand over the items.

The victim refused and gestured to a passing police car and the pair attempted to make off.

PC Brett Morley said: “It was down to the quick thinking actions of the attending officers that the offenders were brought before the courts today. The sentence reflects the serious nature of the crime against a vulnerable member of the public.”

Carter was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institute for attempted robbery and six months for possession of an offensive weapon to be served concurrently. Bowers-Robinson was sentenced to three years for attempted robbery and two years for possession of an imitation firearm to be served concurrently.