Peterborough councillor welcomes plans to tackle boy racers in city

Police plans to tackle boy racers across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire this weekend have been welcomed by a city councillor.

The order, which enables police to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social, will be in place initially between 5pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. If people do not move on, they can be arrested.

Orton Waterville councillor Julie Howell has been campaigning for more action to be taken to tackle anti social drivers, who have made residents’ lives a misery– and put other road users at risk of serious injuries.

Cllr Howell said: “It is great to see Cambridgeshire Police take proactive measures to prevent the anti-social use of cars across the county this weekend.

“I hope the organisers of the static meets, which are peaceful events enjoyed by many car enthusiasts who do not break the law, will continue to work with the authorities to keep spectators and other road users safe and to minimise the impact on local residents.

“Previous dispersal orders have been effective. However, we must continue to work towards a long-term solution before someone is badly injured or killed by drivers who are inexperienced and showing-off.

“I would like these events to be properly marshalled and call on the organisers to work with the council and the police towards this goal.”

Inspector Karl Secker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of the planned car meet on Saturday evening which has been advertised as a static meet which is not an offence, however the behaviour of some individuals following the initial gatherings sometimes leads to increased risk of injury to both members of the public and spectators.

“The last meet in Peterborough was a peaceful event with all enthusiasts behaving impeccably and no action was required. However, the dispersal order is in place and will allow us to take positive action should the meet turn into drifting or anti-social behaviour.”