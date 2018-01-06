Peterborough councillor takes up £28,000 deputy police post

A Peterborough City Councillor has started his new role as deputy police and crime commissioner for Camrbidgeshire.

Cllr Ray Bisby has started the role by joining commissioner Jason Ablewhite’s team.

Cllr Bisby will be working 2-3 days in the role, and earning a £28,000 salary

Cllr Bisby started his career in the military before joining the Royal Ulster Constabulary, serving 19 years in Northern Ireland. He moved to Peterborough in 2007 and became actively involved in voluntary work in the community including becoming Chair of the local Policing Board. He was elected a Councillor for Stanground South ward in Peterborough in 2015 and is also Chair of Peterborough City Council’s Corporate Parenting. Ray has also been a member of the Police and Crime Panel, becoming Vice Chair in June 2017, but resigned from the Panel in November 2017 so there would be no conflict of interest in respect of his proposed appointment.

Cllr Bisby said “I could not be more delighted that the Police and Crime Commissioner has appointed me as his Deputy. I believe that my operational policing experience, together with my work as a local Councillor in engaging with the public, leading change, along with providing support and scrutiny on various Council committees, will be valuable in fulfilling the role of Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite, said, “I am delighted to welcome Cllr Bisby into my office. At a time of significant change within the police and across public services as a whole, Ray’s experience of working with local communities will be advantageous in supporting my commitment to the public, communities and partners across the county.”