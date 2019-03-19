Peterborough clubber struck woman with glass after being accused of sexual assault

A Peterborough night clubber struck out with a beer glass injuring a woman on the dance floor after being accused of slapping her bottom.

Daniel Deboo had the pint glass in his hand when he hit out during the incident at Willoughby’s Bar in Stamford.

Tony Stanford, prosecuting, said the woman had spent the evening with friends in Stamford before meeting up with her boyfriend in Willoughby’s.

He told the court “On the dance floor she felt someone deliberately slap her bottom. She turned round to see who had done it. The defendant was two feet away looking at her.

“She asked why he had slapped her bum. He denied it was him.

“He came forward. She noticed he had a pint glass in his hand. The next thing she can remember is being taken away and there was lots of shoving.”

Deboo later admitted he struck out with the glass in his hand and the glass smashed.

The victim suffered a chipped front tooth, cuts to her lip and the inside of her mouth and minor cuts to her hand.

A shard of glass struck the woman’s boyfriend causing a cut to his head.

Mr Stanford said the boyfriend then went over to Deboo and punched him in the face knocking out two of his front teeth.

Deboo, 29, of Coates Road, Eastrea, Peterborough, admitted two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm as a result of the incident in the early hours of 23 July 2017. He denied a charge of sexual assault and was cleared after the prosecution offered no evidence against him on that matter.

He was given an 18 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £750 prosecution costs.

Recorder Timothy Raggett QC told him “This in one sense was an aberration and part of the consequences were that you lost two teeth yourself.”

Sunil Khanna, in mitigation, said Deboo was a hard-working man who was injured himself during the incident..

“He lost two teeth. He had to pay £5,000 towards repairing he damage. He has had to have a bone graft and implants.”