Peterborough Class A drug dealers jailed

Two Peterborough dealers of Class A drugs have been jailed for three years each after a drugs bust by the local policing team.

Tiago Caiado (31) and Nuno Vares (22), both of no fixed address, were arrested in Chaucer Road on March 12 following a misuse of drugs warrant.

Tiago Caiado and Nuno Vares

After entering the flat the Community Action Team (CAT) found Caiado in the living room along with 19 wraps of cocaine and 11 wraps of heroin worth £320 on a coffee table.

He was asked if he had any drugs on him and produced a small pot from his jacket which contained 20 wraps of cocaine and 23 wraps of heroin worth about £430. Cash totalling £500 was also found in bags inside the flat.

While officers were carrying out a search of the property, Vares turned up and rang the buzzer. Officers let him in before detaining him.

He was searched and found to be in possession of a 53 wraps of cocaine and 43 wraps of heroin worth £920. He also had a knife tucked in the waistband of his trousers.

Money seized by police

At a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court both men pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Vares also admitted possessing a knife in a public place.

Yesterday (Wednesday, June 26), they appeared at the same court and were each sentenced to three years in prison. Vares was given an additional two months, to run consecutively, for possessing a knife.

DC Lucy Carter, investigating officer, said: “These were great arrests by the Community Action Team, taking a substantial amount of Class A drugs off our streets and out of circulation.

“I hope this sends out a warning to other drug dealers that we will not tolerate this in Peterborough and will be relentless in our efforts to bring you before the courts.”

The knife seized by police

Anyone with information about drug dealing is encouraged to report to police either online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.