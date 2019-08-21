Peterborough City Council to seek court order to move travellers from park

Peterborough City Council will seek a court order to move travellers who pitched up on a city park this week.

More than a dozen caravans pitched up at the park in Beckingham, Orton Goldhay on Sunday.

Peterborough City Council issued a Section 77 Notice, which gives the group time to move on from the area, on Monday after carrying out welfare checks.

The notice expired at 5pm last night, but 14 caravans are still on the site this afternoon (Thursday).

A council spokesman said: “We have issued a Section 77 notice and are now awaiting a court date to apply for a Section 78 eviction notice.

“In the meantime, we will work with the police to continue to monitor the site.”