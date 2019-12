A newsagents in the city centre has been burgled.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 5.24am today (Monday) to reports of the break in at City News in Westgate.

City News in Westgate

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the scene but the suspect had fled. An investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 35/92919/19.”