Peterborough church has lead stolen from roof

A church in Peterborough has had lead stolen from its roof.

St Mary’s church in Wansford was targeted on Tuesday evening (April 2).

Lead stolen from the roof of All Saints in Elton. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

All Saints in Elton was also targeted overnight on Friday (March 29) into Saturday morning (March 30).

PC Pete Mills, from the Rural Crime Action Team, said: “This type of crime is not victimless and can leave thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“We are committed to catching those responsible for heritage crimes, including lead thefts, and also disrupting the market that is driving the crime.

“I would urge members of the public to keep their eyes open to any suspicious behaviour, particularly around isolated locations at night.”

Anyone with information or concerns should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101. If a crime is in progress always dial 999.