Peterborough charity defiant after new park play equipment torched

A Peterborough charity said it “will not be deterred” after new park play equipment was torched.

The equipment next to the Allama Iqbal Community Centre in Cromwell Road, Millfield, was set on fire last night (Wednesday).

The damaged play equipment. Photo: Gladstone Connect

It had only been installed in the spring after being chosen by children at the pre-school inside the centre, with funding coming from the city council.

The centre is managed by charity Gladstone Connect which focuses on regeneration projects in the area.

The charity said: “There’s recently been significant efforts and investment in the local area to improve facilities for young people and families.

“We won’t be deterred by these actions from a small minority.”

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out at 10.48pm.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 and quote crime reference number 35/45293119.