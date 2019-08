Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after jewellery was stolen from a parked car.

The white BMW X6 was parked in Westgate, Peterborough at about 12.30pm on July 29 when a window was smashed and money and jewellery was taken.

Police are looking to trace the man in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 35/53940/19