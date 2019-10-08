Peterborough Cathedral service celebrates justice system

The role of the justice system in Peterborough was celebrated at a service at Peterborough Cathedral.

The Annual Justice Service for Cambridgeshire was held on Sunday, with judges who work at courts across the county dressing in their formal robes for the occasion. The service has not been held in Peterborough for three years, and along with judges, there was representation from the armed forces and the emergency services as well as members of the clergy and councillors from across Cambridgeshire. Sheriff, Neil McKittrick, said: “As a Peterborough resident I was delighted when the Dean readily agreed to this year’s Justice Service being held at Peterborough Cathedral.”

