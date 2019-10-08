The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. The Hon Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb speaking to the gathered guests EMN-190610-201016009

Peterborough Cathedral service celebrates justice system

The role of the justice system in Peterborough was celebrated at a service at Peterborough Cathedral.

The Annual Justice Service for Cambridgeshire was held on Sunday, with judges who work at courts across the county dressing in their formal robes for the occasion. The service has not been held in Peterborough for three years, and along with judges, there was representation from the armed forces and the emergency services as well as members of the clergy and councillors from across Cambridgeshire. Sheriff, Neil McKittrick, said: “As a Peterborough resident I was delighted when the Dean readily agreed to this year’s Justice Service being held at Peterborough Cathedral.”

The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. The high Sheriff's cadets EMN-190610-201252009

The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. The high Sheriff's cadets EMN-190610-201252009
The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. The Academic procession EMN-190610-201304009

The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. The Academic procession EMN-190610-201304009
The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. The Civic procession EMN-190610-201315009

The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. The Civic procession EMN-190610-201315009
The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. Choristors EMN-190610-201326009

The High Sheriff's Justice Service at Peterborough Cathedral. Choristors EMN-190610-201326009
