Peterborough car cruise ‘passes without incident’ after order put in place to stop drifters and boy racers

A car cruise in Peterborough passed without incident over the weekend after a dispersal order was implemented to prevent drifting.

The order, which enabled police to move people on from an area where they suspected their behaviour was anti-social, was in place between 6pm on Friday (6 September) and 10am on Sunday (8 September).

The measure was taken in response to information about a large car meet up in Peterborough.

No dispersal orders were issued during the time it was in place as car enthusiasts were on good form and engaged with officers.

Sergeant David McIlwhan said: “On this occasion we did not need to use the dispersal powers as all of those participating behaved sensibly and the meet remained static.

“However, if any anti-social behaviour or drifting had begun then the order gave us the power to take possession of anything that was causing or likely to cause safety concerns.

“We will look to implement dispersal orders again should we receive intelligence that a meet up is due to take place so we can continue to keep our communities safe.

“We are also looking at the issue longer term within the neighbourhood policing teams. We are working with the local council, residents, business owners and car enthusiast groups to ensure all future meets can continue in the same spirit.

“We would like to thank those who attended the event for abiding by the rules of the ‘static’ meet.”